Gas agency owned by Dharmendra Pradhan's brother raided

Bhubaneswar, Jan 14: The vigilance sleuths on Saturday conducted raids at various petrol pumps and gas agencies including a gas agency owned by Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's brother at Talcher in Odisha.

The vigilance officials conducted raids at 'Pradhan's Gas Service' owned by Soumendra Kumar Pradhan, brother of the Union minister, said vigilance sources.

The officials conducted raids at Pradhan Gas Service's main office, godown and Soumendra's personal residence. The raids were ALSO conducted at several petrol pumps and gas agencies in other places of the state. Interestingly, the raids came after CBI raids on BJD leaders for their alleged involvement in the Seashore chit fund scam.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had on Thursday conducted raids at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's close aide Saroj Sahu (a former employee working in the Chief Minister's residence), BJD MP Rabindra Jena and BJD MLA Prabhat Biswal.

Protesting the raids, the BJD leaders had burnt the effigy of Dharmendra Pradhan in front of CBI office here. However, vigilance sources said the raids was conducted on the basis of allegations of adulteration.

"Statewide joint surprise check of petrol pumps and some LPG Gas depots is conducted. A joint check is conducted by Vigilance along with the departments of Civil Supplies and Weights and Measures," said Odisha Vigilance Director R.P. Sharma.

