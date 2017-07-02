Gang-rape victim visited by Yogi Adityanath attacked with acid for fourth time

Lucknow, July 2: In a damning indictment of the law-and-order situation in Uttar Pradesh, a 35-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh who was gangraped nine years ago has been attacked with acid for the fourth time.

The attack took place despite a round-the-clock police protection and the presence of an armed guard inside the hostel.

The victim lives in a hostel in Lucknow and works at a cafe run by acid attack victims in the city. Acid was thrown at her sometime between 8 pm and 9 pm on Saturday when she stepped out of her hostel to fill water from a hand-pump in Lucknow's Aliganj area.

Lucknow Additional Director General of Police Abhay Kumar Prasad has been quoted by reports as saying: "She was outside her hostel when someone came and threw acid on her. There are injuries to the right side of her face. The woman is in trauma. We will take strict action."

The first acid attack took place in 2011 and in March this year, two men attacked her and poured acid down her throat on a train while she was returning to Lucknow from her village in Rae Bareli.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited her in hospital and assured her of justice. Two men had also been arrested following her complaint over the matter.

The woman's family claim that the acid attacks are being sent by the accused and their kin to dissuade the victim from demanding justice.

OneIndia News