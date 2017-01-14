Gandhi will be removed from currency notes too: Haryana Minister's shoking statement

Chandigarh, Jan 14: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Saturday sparked controversy by saying that Mahatma Gandhi will gradually be removed from currency notes too. ''Good that Mahatma was replaced by Modi on khadi calendar, Gandhi will also gradually be removed from currency notes,''Vij said.

Soon after this controversial remark Vij now takes a U- turn and said, ''The comment I made on Mahatma Gandhi is my personal opinion, to avoid hurting anyone's sentiments I take it back''.

महात्मा गांधी पर दिया ब्यान मेरा निज़ी ब्यान है । किसी की भावना को आहत न करे इसलिए मैं इसे वापिस लेता हूँ । — ANIL VIJ Minister (@anilvijminister) January 14, 2017

His remarks was made in connection with the ongoing controversy over the photo of the PM's charkha photo replacing that of Gandhi in the Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC) 2017 wall calendar.

Good that Mahatma was replaced by Modi on khadi calendar,Gandhi will also gradually be removed from currency notes says Haryana Min Anil Vij pic.twitter.com/e8AXr7WJFw — ANI (@ANI_news) January 14, 2017

Meanwhile, many politicians including BJP leaders have condemned Vij's statement.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that Anil Vij's comments was his personal remark opinion not the party's stand. While, BJP's Shrikant Sharma told ANI,''BJP strongly condemns statement of Anil Vij,its his personal remark & not party's stand. Mahatma Gandhi is our icon''.

Also, Congress leader RS Surjewala said,''One can only expect such kind of objectionable and nonsensical statements from BJP's leaders and ministers''.

OneIndia News