Ganderbal enounter: 2 terrorists killed, AK-47s recovered

Khimber, Jan 24: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Khimber's Hadoora area in Ganderbal district in Jammu mand Kashmir in Tuesday.

On January 16, three terrorists were gunned down by the security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam area.

Ahead of January 26, security across Kashmir has been beefed up to ensure a peaceful Republic Day.

OneIndia News