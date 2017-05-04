Gadkari inaugurates India Integrated Transport and Logistics Summit 2017

New Delhi, May 4: Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inaugurated the India Integrated Transport and Logistics Summit 2017, in Delhi.

The summit is the first step to the government's aim to have an effective multimodal logistics and transport sector to make Indian economy more competitive and the ministry for road transport has taken a lead in it.

For the first time all transport ministries like air, water, road and railways are available at the same platform and are together accessible for the investors. The transport ministry is expecting IITLS to draw big investments of around Rs 2 lakh crore including from the countries like Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong.

The integrated policy would include construction of 50 Economic Corridors and upgrading key feeder and inter corridor routes to improve overall efficiency of freight movement. The plan also includes developing 35 multimodal logistics parks to serve as centres for freight aggregation and distribution, multimodal transportation, storage and warehousing and value added services.

In addition, there are also plans to construct 10 Inter-Modal Stations which integrate various transportation modes like rail, road, mass rapid transit system, bus rapid transit, auto-rickshaw, taxi and private vehicles.

PTI