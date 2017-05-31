G. Parameshwara to continue as PCC President; Cong to fight assembly polls under Siddaramaiah

Home Minister G. Parameshwara to continue as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President and upcoming Karnataka assembly elections will be fought under the leadership of CM Siddaramaiah, said AICC press release on Monday.

Th party wants G. Parameshwara to continue as PCC president, but to devote his full time and energy in discharging responsibilities of the Party President he will resign from the state cabinet immediately, said AICC.

Further, SR Patil is appointed as working president along with current working president Dinesh Gundurao. Patil will look after party affairs in North Karnataka and Gundurao will focus on South Karnataka.

Minister DK Shivakumar, who was strong contendor for PCC president post, is made Chairman of the Campaign Committee for the coming elections.

Chief Minister Siddaramiah had met High Command regarding the appointment of new President on Monday. Prior to his meeting, current KPCC President G. Parameshwara, KPCC working president Dinesh Gundurao and senior ministers DK Shivakumar, KJ George held consultations with party top brass.

