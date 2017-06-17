FYJC admission timetable: Four cut-off lists

The FYJC admission for the new academic years started on Friday and will end on August 3. While the education department said it would declare four cut-off lists, it also added that colleges could put up more cut-off lists to fill vacant seats.

Subjects offered by every college will be listed next to its name. This will include bifocal and vocational courses and the number of seats available per course. This will help students make an informed choice, they said.

FYJC admissions will see students who have passed the secondary school certificate (SSC) exams on Tuesday competing with their counterparts from non-state boards such as CBSE and ICSE.

5,600 additional science seats and 3,000 additional commerce seats have been made available from this year onwards. The number of seats in the arts stream has dropped by 1,000 whereas nearly 6,000 seats are available for vocational courses.

FYJC Admission timetable

Submission of online forms: June 16-27

Normal list will be out: June 30 (till 5pm evening)

First cut-off list will be out: July 7 (till 5pm evening)

Admission date first cut-off: July 8 to 11

Second cut-off list will be out: July 17 (till 5pm evening)

Admission date for second cut-off list: July 18 to 19

Third cut-off list (if needed): July 25 (till 5pm evening)

Admission: July 26-27 (till 5pm evening)

Fourth cut-off (if needed): August 1 (till 5pm evening)

Admission: August 2 to 3 (till 5pm evening)

