Funding J&K terror: No evidence, NIA set to close old case

The National Investigation Agency is set to close one of the two probes it is conducting in connection with the Jammu and Kashmir terror funding. The NIA which is investigating a string of cases had launched a similar one on terror funding last year.

Last August, a month after the killing of Burhan Wani there were a series of protests in the Valley. The NIA then launched a preliminary enquiry into the source of funds that were coming into the Valley to fuel both terror as well as the unrest.

The NIA however did not find evidence to suggest that some of the bank accounts it was probing had funds from across the border channelised into them. Several bank accounts had come under the scanner and it was found that they were legitimate in nature.

This is only related to the case launched last August, NIA officials said. The ongoing case is strong and there is ample evidence to show that funding has come from across the border to fuel both terror as well as the Kashmir unrest, NIA officials said.

The case relating to last year involved a probe into 17 bank accounts involving transactions to the tune of Rs 38 crore. During the course of the investigation, the agency checked all the transactions and even compared it with the withdrawals. It was found that there was nothing suspicious in these transactions.

The NIA says when the probe in August was launched it was in the nature of a preliminary enquiry. An FIR was never registered as we wanted to be sure about the nature of transactions before we proceeded.

The NIA is however confident that the latest case launched in May this year is a strong one. When the probe was launched a preliminary enquiry was registered. It had named several persons including Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Bitta Karate, Nayeem Khan and Ghazi Baba.

The NIA even converted the PE into an FIR and in it, the agency has named Lashkar-e-Tayiba chief, Hafiz Saeed, Hizbul Mujahideen members among others. A few days back the NIA had also detained three members of the Hurriyat (G) for questioning. The case is on track, the NIA officer said and will result in the conviction of these persons.

OneIndia News