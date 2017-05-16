From TsuNaMo to Moditva, headlines that explained Modi's victory in 2014

With the counting of votes for the 2014 general assembly elections done on May 16, the next day saw the newspapers play their part to convey to their readers, the impact of what had just taken place.
After ten years of Congress-led UPA's rule, the voters had given the Narendra Modi-led BJP, a mandate of a level not witnessed in the country in decades and never to a party other than the Congress.
On the occasion of the third anniversary of that day, here is a look at the different ways that these papers tried to play with words and transmit the importance of the event that had just taken place.
'Modi'
The Indian Express kept it simple and the conveyed the one word that was enough to explain the results and the reality of the event. And that one word was the name of the man who's moment it truly was; 'Modi'. But instead of the I in his name, the paper used a finger with the election symbol to fit in all the major elements of the story.
'Prime Minister Modi'
Though technically not correct but The Hindu's headline 'Prime Minister Modi' was exactly what the results meant. It was a change from its traditional way of functioning, as it is considered one of the most conservative newspapers in the country. But the day was of major change and the paper joined in.
'Hunkaar Tally'
The Hindustan Times turned to a display more like that of a tabloid than a traditional paper. The headline, 'Hunkaar Tally', was written on a background of saffron colour which the BJP is associated with. The phrase conveyed the size of the victory on the cover page, while the inside page ran the headline 'Modi Landslide Buries Congress' which also was able to tell what the results meant for the Congress.
'NaMo turns India Right'
Like most others, The New Indian Express also relied on the use of clever wordplay and tried to convey the meaning of what the results meant for the political direction of the country. 'NaMo turns India Right' was displayed on the front page, which played on the BJP's political ideology leaning towards the Right.
'India Modified'
While the Mid-Day came up with the headline 'India Modified' by using a pun to explain the man who's victory it was and the change it was represented. But it was beaten to the use of the phrase by a number of news channels which had already used it throughout the counting day.
'TsuNaMo gives BJP decisive mandate to govern'
The Tribune turned to an acronym that was used a lot during the campaigning for the elections and joined it with another word to come up with a pun to explain the intensity and size of the victory, by giving the headline, 'TsuNaMo gives BJP decisive mandate to govern'.
'India places its faith in Moditva, BJP Aandhi flattens Clan Gandhi'
The Times of India kept up with the huge mandate given by running a double front page and but ran simple headlines with one word being used to add colour to it.
The double headline ran as 'India places its faith in Moditva,' changing the word Hindutva, with which his party is associated while the other part pointed to what it meant to the Gandhi family led Congress party by continuing from the first one, 'BJP Aandhi flattens Clan Gandhi'.
'Modi Sarkar'
The Statesman kept its headline simple and to the point by using a phrase which was often used during campaigning by the BJP, and which also explained what the results meant by running the banner 'Modi Sarkar'.
'Modi powers BJP to majority'
Deccan Herald used a simple and conservative headline for its cover page by publishing 'Modi powers BJP to majority' which reflected on the seat count which showed that the party had a majority on its own and would not technically need its allies to form a government.
While the headline on the inside page was more reflective of the results as it read, 'Modi wave makes BJP a giant, shrinks Congress to a midget'.
OneIndia News