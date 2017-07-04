From taking bribe to playing candy crush, cops caught on wrong foot

Policing is a demanding job. We all expect policemen to be honest and hardworking to keep us safe. But at times, men in khaki are themselves caught on the wrong foot, raising doubts about the integrity of the force itself.

On Tuesday, two stories from two different states of the country highlighted how at times (or often, we don't know) cops take advantage of their position and commit crimes without any fear of the law.

A traffic police constable was caught on camera taking bribe at Shinde Ki Chhawani, Gwalior, in Madhya Pradesh, reported ANI.

After the video went viral on social media, the police department has now ordered a probe into the matter.

#WATCH: Traffic police constable caught taking bribe in Shinde Ki Chhawani, Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh). SP orders probe (03.07.17) pic.twitter.com/VnSluU2Tid — ANI (@ANI_news) July 4, 2017

Likewise, in Patna, Bihar, two police officials were spotted playing games on their mobile phones while an important meeting was underway. Instead of listening to the speakers at a seminar on drug smuggling, the two policemen enjoyed candy crush games online.

While the cops were busy playing games, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and top police officials, including the Director General of Police (DGP), stressed on the need to curb drug menace in the state which has reached an exponential proportion.

After the incident was highlighted by the media, Additional Director General of Police (ADG) SK Singhal said that such behaviour is not expected of the senior police officers.

"Such conduct is not expected of senior police officers. We will be counselling them", Singhal said.

The two cases came close on the heels of another episode of dereliction of duty by police in Uttar Pradesh.

Recently, a police officer in UP was caught sleeping during the duty hours in a PCR van while he was on duty to investigate a gang rape case in Greater-Noida.

Because of these kinds of negatives stories, the police force itself has come under scrutiny, especially at times when citizens are battling against various crimes.

OneIndia News