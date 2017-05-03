From Sonu Nigam's azaan rant to Kashmir issue: here is what ISIS discussed last week

The chat groups of the Islamic State or ISIS have been in overdrive mode off late. From discussing Sonu Nigam's azaan rant to the arrest of ISIS operatives, the Telegram instant messaging service used by the outfit has been busy. Intelligence Bureau officials deciphering the chats have found that there is a keen focus on Kashmir as well.

Each time there is an incident in Kashmir, the message boards light up with discussions. However the topic that was discussed the most was Sonu Nigam. One person on the chat group went on to state that this is how the Muslims are being bullied in India.

Analysts say that such topics are often discussed with like-minded people. It is a platform that they are building to discuss topics such as Sonu Nigam, oppression of Muslims and Kashmir. These become common grounds and based on the discussions these persons quote such incidents and radicalise youth across the country, analysts say.

Most shared posts:

Apart from discussions on the Telegram chat application, there are discussions and sharing of posts on social media groups as well. Off late, these persons have shown very keen interest in a variety of topic. The social media feed was the heaviest during the Sonu Nigam incident and also the stone pelter as a human shield episode in Kashmir.

The below are however the most shared and talked about topic by the ISIS:

The video showing the Army using a Kashmiri man tied to a jeep as a human shield to protect from stone pelters

The conviction of two ISIS operatives from Kashmir and Maharashtra

The busting of an ISIS module by the Uttar Pradesh police in April

Sonu Nigam saying how he is woken up from his sleep during azaan

The suspension of social media sites in Kashmir.

Keep Kashmir in your prayers:

There has been very keen interest about Kashmir in these groups. The conversations speak about atrocities and the members of the group wind up their chat by saying, " always keep Kashmir in your prayers."

One member goes on to say that there is a lot of oppression in Kashmir. The youth are being beaten by the Indian forces. Always keep this mind and pray for them, the member also said.

Officials say that it is not only Indians who are part of the group. There are several members from South Asia who take part in these conversations. Apart from speaking about these issues, these members also share images and sayings of the IS and its boss Abu Bakr al-Bhagdadi.

OneIndia News