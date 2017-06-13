From retiring on the run, here are the other firsts of Justice C S Karnan

Justice C S Karnan earned a dubious distinction when he became the first judge to retire on the run. He is facing arrest in a contempt case. On May 9 a seven judge Bench of the Supreme Court issued an unprecedented arrest order.

Born on June 12 1955, Justice Karnan retired on Monday. He was judge of the Calcutta High Court.

For Justice Karnan there was no farewell from the Bar association or even a full court reference.

These are events where fellow judges and advocate give a fond farewell and recollect memories.

However in the instant case, the judge in question was absconding.

On May 9 when the SC passed the order, Justice Karnan was in Chennai. He had met with visitors and journalists. However after a while he went underground. A team of the West Bengal police arrived in Chennai to execute the SC's order. They even sought help of the Tamil Nadu police to track down the judge. Despite looking for him in TN and Andhra Pradesh they were no able to find the missing judge.

Many firsts:

Justice Karnan is the first judge to retire on the run.

He is the first to have approached the National Commission for SC and STs alleging harassment by fellow judges.

He is the first judge to have been ordered an arrest while holding office.

He is the first judge who was directed to undergo a psychiatric analysis to check his mental stability.

OneIndia News