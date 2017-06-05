From reading Gita to watching Tamil cinema, find out what else Rahul Gandhi is doing

Rahul Gandhi is keeping himself busy reading the Bhagwad Gita, Upanishads and also watching Tamil movies. Nowadays I study the Upanishads and Gita because I am fighting the BJP and RSS, Rahul Gandhi said.

I ask the RSS, my friend, you are doing this and oppressing people. But it is written in the Upanishad that all people are the same. How come you are contradicting what your own religion says, he asks. He alleged that BJP does not fundamentally "understand India," and "understand only Nagpur" -- the headquarter of the RSS.

He appreciated the people of Tamil Nadu and praised their language and culture. He also said that "he has decided to start watching Tamil movies," and "read about the culture of Tamil Nadu people".

"Sent an SMS to my sister, I told my sister that I love coming to Tamil Nadu. I don't know ... some how I feel very connected to Tamil people," Gandhi said.

"I wrote (to Priyanka), I love Tamil, Tamils. She wrote back I love them too," the vice president of the Congress party also said.

OneIndia News