From power centre to an eerie mansion: Degeneration of Jaya's Poes Garden home

The mystery around Jayalalithaa has surely outlived her. Months after her death, Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden residence that was once the powerhouse of Tamil Nadu politics has deteriorated in spirit and body. Maintenance and security staff at Veda Nilayam are spooked with the eeriness that engulfs the once prized possession of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

Gone are the days of hectic political activity, no more cars zip in and out of the gates of this opulent mansion, no more men and women with Jayalalithaa's photos enter and exit the building, no more flower bouquets and garlands are brought in. All that one gets to see now at Veda Nilayam are shut doors and windows, a few security guards, dimly lit portico, a sign of no activity and a deafening silence.

The lifelessness of Poes Garden residence

It is as if there is no more life in the building or around it. Months after Jayalalithaa's death, hr Poes Garden mansion, Veda Nilayam continued to be the hub of political activity. But within days of Sasikala Natarajan's conviction and consequent imprisonment, the mansion has become a deserted eerie ghost of a home. And then there are rumours of weird sounds heard at night.

Maintenance and security staff at Poes Garden have on multiple times told the media that wailing sounds are heard in the mansion. The phenomena, as reported by many media houses, began after Sasikala surrendered after being convicted in the disproportionate assets case. Even as tight vigil has been kept at the residence, guards claim that none is willing to stay for a long time at the mansion. Guards do not venture beyond their security kiosks at night.

Memorial in the making?

The state government is now mulling converting the residence into a memorial much like what happened to M G Ramachandran's residence. O Panneerselvam camp had demanded that the Poes Garden residence be converted into Jayalalithaa's memorial. But ever since Sasikala Natarajan left eerie or not, finance has become a headache. Those working at Poes Garden claim that no salary has been paid to them ever since the mansion's occupants left.

