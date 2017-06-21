From Machu Picchu to China, how International Yoga days is being celebrated

The first International Yoga Day function held on June 21, 2015, at Rajpath in the national capital witnessed Narendra Modi performing Yoga along with over 200 million people across the country and over 37,000 people in Delhi alone.

Today, Modi led a group of 51,000 Yoga enthusiasts at Lucknow, braving drizzle. He was accompanies by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. Let us take a look at how Yoga day is being celebrated across.

OneIndia News