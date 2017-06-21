From Machu Picchu to China, how International Yoga days is being celebrated

The first International Yoga Day function held on June 21, 2015, at Rajpath in the national capital witnessed Narendra Modi performing Yoga along with over 200 million people across the country and over 37,000 people in Delhi alone.
Today, Modi led a group of 51,000 Yoga enthusiasts at Lucknow, braving drizzle. He was accompanies by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. Let us take a look at how Yoga day is being celebrated across.
In Peru
Yoga day is being celebrated at the world heritage site of Machu Picchu in Peru.
Japanese Parliament
The Art of Living led the Yoga day celebrations at the Japanese Parliament.
On board Vikramaditya
Yoga was performed onboard INS Vikramaditya
At China
Chinese officials said that this is the largest event after India.
UN lights up
The UN headquarters in New York lit with the word Yoga
In MP
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is taking part in the Yoga event at the Lal Parade grounds.
OneIndia News