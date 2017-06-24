From jeans cause earthquakes to Pokemon conspiracy, these fatwas are a must read

Issuing fatwas has become a norm. It has been one year since one of the most bizarre fatwas was issued in which a Maulana said, jeans can cause earthquakes. He was even more specific when he said, it was women wearing jeans that caused fatwas.

Following the Friday sermon, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islami Fazl Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman requested all the Pakistani forces to come together and launch military operations against women wearing jeans.

There are many such fatwas that have been issued in recent times, which would make for a week-end read. Do check out the list of fatwas we have compiled for you- smile, laugh, you need it after a stressful week.

Do not talk while you pee: Do not to speak while relieving yourself. The next time you in a rest room ensure you don't talk and if you do, Sheikh 'Abd al-Wahhab al-Turayri may come after you. The chairperson of the Fatwa Department Research Committee says that you can speak while you relieve yourself only under special circumstances. You can speak only if you need water or else speaking is a NO. The camel hump Perak Mufti Tan Sri Harussani Zakaria in a fatwa said that a wife cannot refuse a husband sex even if they riding on the back of a camel. He went on to elaborate by saying that a wife cannot refuse sex unless she is sick, giving birth or menstruating. She cannot even refuse him while on a camel, the fatwa said. Get silky only during war This fatwa by Sheikh Salman al-Oadah says that silk is out of bounds for men. He says that the prophet once held up a silk cloth in one hand and gold in the other and said these are forbidden for men. He however goes on to give some leniency for the silk lovers and say that wearing of silk for men is permissible only in the times of war. This should be done to intimate the enemy. How would silk intimidate the enemy- well only Salman knows. No cucumbers and bananas for women This was a fatwa that was issued by a cleric who did not want to be named with an Egyptian website wrote the story. Probably too shy to reveal his own identity due to this fatwa he had issued. Women shall not touch bananas or cucumbers. Well he gives them a loop hole though if they have a craving for either bananas or cucumbers get your father, brother or husband to cut them for you and yes then you can eat them. Oh Mickey Did Walt Disney end up creating a satan? When Walt Disney created Mickey not once must it have crossed his mind that he was creating the vehicle of Satan. While the kids across the world enjoyed the antiques of Mickey, Muhammad Al-Munajid was not amused. This cleric from Saudi termed the little mouse as the little corruptor. He also goes on to refer to the mouse as the one who is steered by Satan. Pokemon is now a Jewish conspiracy Pokemon is bad. It is crack, pornographic and is a conspiracy of the jews. This fatwa banning people from playing pokemon was issued by the Higher Committee for Scientific Research and Islamic Law. Terming Pokemon as a devil horned Jewish conspiracy the fatwa states that it is particularly bad for the young minds and can corrupt them.

OneIndia News