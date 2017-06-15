From Italy, Rahul has a ‘no jobs’ message for PM Modi

Currently, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi is vacationing in Italy. But that did not stop Rahul to tweet and attack the Centre.

On Wednesday, Rahul slammed the government for not having created jobs for the youth.

"Startup India, Stand up India, Right turn India: but no jobs for the youth of India," said Rahul on his official Twitter account.

Startup India, Stand up India, Right turn India: but no jobs for the youth of India!https://t.co/2EiQjdK9x6 — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) June 14, 2017

On Tuesday, Rahul tweeted that he will be travelling to Italy to meet his grandmother and maternal family. However, he did not reveal when he would be coming back to India.

Will be travelling to meet my grandmother & family for a few days. Looking forward to spending some time with them! — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) June 13, 2017

Rahul's mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi hails from Italy. After the tweet, social media users slammed the Congress VP for once again leaving the country at a crucial time when politics over farmers' protests is heating up.

On Wednesday, Rahul was in the news as a Congress leader from Uttar Pradesh was sacked from the party for addressing him as "Pappu" on a WhatApps message.

Pappu is the term Rahul's critics are known to use when denouncing him. On Monday, Rahul visited Bengaluru to relaunch the Congress-owned newspaper, The National Herald.

Last week, Rahul attempted to visit Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh after police firing killed five farmers during a protest. However, MP police foiled his attempt to reach his destination. Thus he had to meet the families of dead farmers near the Rajasthan-MP border.

OneIndia News