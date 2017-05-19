From Gannavaram to NASA!! Inspirational story of a 7th std student

Vijayawada, May 17: Nanitha Varma, a 7th standard student from Gannavaram in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh has won the world first prize at National Aeronautics and Space Administration Space Contest. The topic at the NASA Space Contest was 'My Quest' which was conducted on February 28 at school, national and world level. She has written a poem on 'My Quest' in the contest that was held.

According to reports, she might fly to St Louis Missouri of United States where she will attend the International Space Development Conference which scheduled to be held from May 25-29 and present her formal poster presentation and receive the ISDC 2017 recognition certificate.

Nanitha, who is basically from Gannavaram but has grown up and studying in Care and Share Charitable Trust, an orphanage which was established in 1991 in Buddavaram village near Gannavaram.

Nanitha lives with her elder sister and her father but receives immense help from the organisation for education and basic provisions.

What is Care and Share Charitable Trust is about

Care and Share Charitable Trust which educates more than 3000 students across Andhra Pradesh was founded by Carol Faison, an American lived in Venice of Italy. Carol Faison visited Andhra Pradesh and soon decided to sponsor a child after looking at the plight of the kids. Soon after she returned from home, her relatives and friends generously came forward to donate and sponsored every child living in a boarding home at Manginapudi on the Bay of Bengal. It is to recall that Carol Faison who met Noel Harper a social worker and had decided to help the kids.

OneIndia News