From Aug give up railway fare subsidy: All you need to know

Starting August, you will have the option to give up your subsidy on train tickets. The campaign by the railways is similar to the one launched by the Petroleum Ministry which had urged consumers to give up their subsidy. The campaign was called "Give it up."

Passengers will have the option of giving up full or half the subsidy on the rai fare.

However what is more interesting is how the railways came up with the idea. The idea in fact was mooted by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu.

A passenger Avtar Krishen sent back a cheque in the name of the IRCTC. The cheque was for the differential amount of the actual fare and the subsidy which was around Rs 950 for his trip. The cheque was however returned as the Railways has no option to accept it.

Give up rail fare subsidy: All you need to know:

The 'Give-It-Up' option will be available for tickets booked online or bought from counters.

To make passengers aware of the subsidy burden on the fare, the railways had started printing - "Indian Railways recovers only 57% of cost of travel on an average" - on computerised tickets although the current accounting system does not give the exact cost.

Railways has introduced dynamic fares in elite trains such as Rajdhani and Shatabdi.

Cost of 3AC ticket from Delhi to Mumbai on a superfast train like Golden Temple Express, for a passenger who wants to give up subsidy will be Rs 2,750 instead of the Rs 1,570.

The cost in 2AC by the same train will be around Rs 3,990 instead of Rs 2,275.

