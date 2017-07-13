Fringe group demands Kamal Hassan's arrest, actor says he believes in judiciary

Chennai, July 13: Kamal Hassan is unfazed by a fringe Hindu outfit's police complaint seeking a ban on him and his reality show "Bigg Boss", saying he is confident the judicial system will take care of the matter.

Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) sought legal action against Haasan and the actors on the show being telecast on Vijay TV since June 24, alleging that it denigrated Tamilian culture.

Hassan, who hosts the show, told reporters, "They say that I need to be arrested. I wouldn't like to mock the justice system by quoting 'arrest.' But I am confident that the justice system will take care of it. I don't have to worry about these people who insist that I be arrested."

The 62-year-old "Vishwaroopam" actor said he was not scared of an arrest as he believed in the law of the nation. "I don't mind going in because it will prove the strength of my justice system and its clarity in dealing with this group. The law of this nation will protect me," said Hassan. When asked why he didn't choose to be a part of a risk- free show like Aamir Khan-hosted "Satyamev Jayate", which addresses social issues, Hassan said, "They are doing 'Satyamev Jayate' as a show and getting money. "But I have been doing that in my real life for the past 37 years with my welfare clubs. I couldn't have made 'Hey Ram' if I feared for all these things."

The actor, who previously expressed his displeasure over the 28 per cent GST on the entertainment industry, said he was happy that it has been brought down to 18 per cent. "It's good they have reduced it a little, and I'm grateful for that. But, it's definitely not enough. Cinema is an art form. It's taxed the same percentage as aerated drinks like Coca-Cola, which is quite unacceptable," he said.

Asked about Rajinikanth's speculated political entry, Hassan said, "I would be as critical as I'm now regardless of whoever comes to politics. If good things happen, I will be happy. If not, I will definitely voice my opinion fearlessly like I have been doing since time immemorial."

PTI