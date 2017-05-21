Friends of IAS Anurag Tiwari takes out candle march, demands CBI probe

Friends of IAS Anurag Tiwari who was found dead in Lucknow on May 17, held a candle light march demanding a CBI investigation into his death.

On Saturday, the borther of Tiwari wrote a letter to Prime Minister's office demanding a CBI enquiry into his death.

MMMUT Alumini seeks thorough, independent probe College Friends and Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology Alumni held a candle march demanding that there be a fair investigation into the death of Anurag. At HSR BDA Complex Demanding justice for his classmate, his college colleagues conducted a candal march in Bangalore's HSR BDA Complex on Sunday evening and said that there should be a CBI probe into the death of Anurag Tiwari as soon as possible. Family writes to PMO; Demands CBI probe Brother of IAS officer Anurag Tiwari, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Hazratganj area wrote a letter to the Prime Minister's Office demanding a CBI enquiry into his sibling's death. In the letter he mentioned that Tiwari had tumbled upon a major scam in the Food and Civil Supplies department of Karnataka, which he wanted to inform the PMO and CBI. He also alleged that Tiwari was forced to withdraw the report which could have nailed senior officers and ministers, had it come to light. Siddaramaiah writes to Adityanath for thorough probe Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath requesting him to ensure that it is thoroughly investigated by a competent team of investigators and professionals. He also assigned two IAS officers Abhiram Shankar and Pankaj Kumar Pandey to acquire more details on Tiwari's death. IAS officer's death: Tiwari was found dead under mysterious circumstances, in the high-security Hazratganj area in Lucknow, hardly a kilometre away from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. The IAS officer had come to Lucknow after attending a mid-career training programme at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussorie on the day he was found dead. He was found lying a few metres away from the entrance of his guest house in his night clothes.

OneIndia News