Fresh trouble for Arvind Kejriwal: BJP seeks Lokayukta probe

The Bharatiya Janata Party has sought a Lokayukta probe into allegations of bribery against Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP filed a complaint against the Delhi Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues after sacked Aam Aadmi Party minister Kapil Mishra levelled allegations of corruption against Kejriwal. The complaint comes a day after Mishra approached the Lt Governor of Delhi with a complaint against Delhi Chief Minsiter.

Even as the anti-corruption bureau has initiated a probe against Kejriwal, the BJP has now sought a probe by the Lokayukta. It may be noted that the AAP has been accusing Mishra of 'reading the BJP's script'. Party leaders have accused their former colleague of conspiring with the BJP to tarnish the image of the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal. "BJP has been trying to put tanker scam on our head for a long time now and Kapil Mishra is just reading BJP's script," said AAP's Dilip Pandey.

The AAP has rubbished Mishra's claims of Kejriwal accepting bribe. "Kapil Mishra is not clear whether he saw Kejriwal taking Rs 2 crore. Also, he is not a founding member of AAP," Pandey added soon after Mishra submitted 'proof' of his allegations to the ACB.

OneIndia News