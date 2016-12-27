Fresh strain of H5 N1 virus detected from Odisha village

The government on Tuesday confirmed finding of H5 N1 strain of Avian Influenza virus in Keranga village of Odisha's Khordha District.

"The samples from the said epicenter were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal who confirmed on December 25 that the aforesaid samples were found positive in RT-PCR and Real time RT-PCR for H5 N1 strain of Avian Influenza virus," a statement from the Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fishries said.

The Centre has directed the Odisha government to carry out the control and containment operations as per the guidelines in 2015 containment of Avian Influenza procedures. The state has been intimated to carryout these measures immediately.

"Declaration of infected and surveillance areas, restricting access to the infected premises; destruction of birds; disposal of dead birds and infected materials; clean-up and disinfection followed by sealing of the premises and issue of sanitization certificate; post operations surveillance; imposition of legislative measures etc. along with necessary measures laid down in the Contingency Plan (2005) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India," the statement added while mentioning the possible steps to be taken by the state.

Eleven outbreaks of H5N1 were reported worldwide in June 2008 in five countries (China, Egypt, Indonesia, Pakistan and Vietnam) compared to 65 outbreaks in June 2006 and 55 in June 2007



OneIndia News