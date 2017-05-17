Fresh Income Tax raids at TN minister Vijaya Bhaskar's properties

Officials of the Income Tax department carried out fresh raids at properties belonging to Tamil Nadu minister Vijaya Bhaskar. While reports of raids at Pudukottai emerged, the minister maintained that no raids were being conducted at his residence in Pudukottai.

A team of 5 officers reportedly entered his residence at Ilupur in Pudukottai on Wednesday morning. The raids come a month after his residence in Chennai and properties belonging to his associates across Tamil Nadu were raided. The income tax officials had seized documents that reportedly held details of money spent during campaigning for the R K Nagar bypolls. The election commission of India had countermanded the elections in R K Nagar constituency following the seizures during raids at Vijaya Bhaskar's properties.

Income tax sleuths also conducted raids on a prominent business house in Tamil Nadu. Offices of Kaleesuwari Refinery Oil Private Limited in Chennai, Madurai, Dindigal and Vellore districts of Tamil Nadu were raided on Wednesday morning.

OneIndia News