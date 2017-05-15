Fresh evidence in Narada sting case put TMC further in a fix

Fresh evidence has been shared with the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the Narada Sting case in which a host of Trinamool Congress leaders are allegedly involved. We have with us now clinching electronic evidence, CBI sources say. A sting operation was conducted in which several TMC leaders are seen taking bribe in exchange for favours.

The fresh evidence that has been shared will help the CBI strengthen its case. A hard disk, CDs among other equipments have been shared with the CBI which will help the agency build up electronic evidence against the accused persons.

The CBI is currently in the process of examining the evidence. Once we are done examining the digital evidence, we will go ahead and question the accused, the source also said.

The CBI recently filed an FIR against 13 persons, including senior leaders of Trinamul Congress. The TMC leaders who are named in the CBI FIR are Madan Mitra, Mukul Roy, Saugata Roy, Sultan Ahmed, Iqbal Ahmed, Kakoli Ghosh, Prasun Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari.

The CBI took over the case based on a directive by the Calcutta High Court. The Calcutta High Court ordered the investigation on March 17 and asked the CBI to submit the report within 72 hours. The Trinamool Congress appealed before the Supreme Court on 21 March, challenging the High Court's order. However, the SC refused to interfere with the high court order but extended the deadline for the preliminary probe to one month.

OneIndia News