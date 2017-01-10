Four wives, 40 children remark: Sakshi Maharaj gets ECI notice

The election commission on Tuesday issued notice to BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj for violating the model code of conduct in the poll bound Uttar Pradesh. The election commission has sought a reply from Sakshi Maharaj for the same before January 11. The controversial BJP MP had on January 7 made insensitive remarks against one community.

Unfazed by the criticism, Sakshi Maharaj has claimed that he didn't make any insensitive statement during a poll rally or public gathering but made observations about population explosion in a meet of seers and saints in Meerut. The BJP MP has said that population explosion was because a community allows four wives and forty children.

The Congress had taken strong opposition to the statement calling it a violation of Supreme Court order of keeping elections a secular exercise. Decision on initiating action against the BJP leader will be taken after his reply to the election commission.

