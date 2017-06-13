Four grenade attacks, army camp fired upon by militants in Kashmir

Fourth grenade attack took place in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday with the latest one being at a CRPF camp in Pahalgam.

The third attack of the day was at a police station in Pulwama.

Militants also fired upon a camp of Army's Rashtriya Rifles unit in Pazalpora in North Kashmir. The attackers fled after the Army retaliated.

Unknown persons also snatched the weapons of two police personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Ananthnag district on Tuesday. The incident, which took place in Anchidora, has left both the policemen injured.

Nine security personnel were injured earlier in the day after the terrorists hurled a grenade at their camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. Terrorists lobbed grenade at the camp of CRPF's 180 Battalion at 6.05 pm.

In a similar incident on Monday, at least two CRPF personnel were injured after militants fired UBGL grenade at a camp in the same region.

OneIndia News