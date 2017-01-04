Four arrested in Bengaluru molestation case

In a major breakthrough, four persons have been arrested in connection with the Bengaluru molestation case which happened on New Year's Eve in Kammannahalli in Bengaluru. On Wednesday, a CCTV footage of the girl being molested went viral.

Twenty-four hours after the police has arrested four persons, identified as Leno, Aiyappa, Soma and Raju. Leno is a B com student, while Aiyappa is a van driver. The other two are employed with a hotel where the victim was a frequent visitor. The four are said to have stalked the girl for over a week, the police say.

The CCTV footage was handed over to the police by the owner of the house where it was installed, The owner did also not recognise the culprits. The victim is said to have approached the house owner to view the CCTV footage following which he alerted the police.

The footage showed the victim walking in the close residential area towards her rented accommodation and the scooter-borne duo turning around and one of them walking across to her. The duo was then seen molesting and dragging her to the two-wheeler, even as she tried to wriggle out, slapping the molester.

The video clip also showed the victim falling on the road after escaping from her attackers even as some onlookers watched 'the horror' from a distance.

(With inputs from agencies)