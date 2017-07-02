Fortunate that I had Pranab da to guide me: Modi

Asserting that being a President is much more than a protocol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that he was fortunate to have Pranab Mukherjee to guide him when he assumed Prime Minister's post in the national capital.

Speaking at the launch of the book 'President A Statesman' at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, the Prime Minister said, "It is my privilege that I got to work with the Honourable President."

Speaking about the book, Modi said the photographs in it show the human side of the President.

"The Presidency is much more than protocol. Through the photographs in the book, we see the human side of our President & we feel proud," he said.

He also mentioned the emergency period in his speech and said he got an opportunity to work with leaders of different ideologies during that time.

