Former women convicts of Chanchalguda prison to run petrol station

16 women, all former convicts and inmates of Chanchalguda prison, are all set to return to the mainstream. With a salary of Rs 12,000 per month, the women will be employed at an all-women run petrol station.

Owing to the massive success of one petrol bunk at Chanchalguda run by convicts, the prisons department has decided to allow women to run another petrol bunk. The move is aimed at helping them live a life of dignity without returning to a life of crime. Director General of prisons V K Singh recruited 16 former convicts who are expected to begin work from Friday. The petrol station will be opened at Chanchalguda prison and jail authorities will keep vigil.

The recruitment is part of a programme named Maha Parivartan. It is aimed at helping convicts and former jail inmates start their lives afresh. The 16 former women inmates of the jail will work in two shifts at the petrol station. Prison authorities took it upon themselves to train the women on how to operate a petrol pump.

Apart from handling fuel refill stations, the women are expected to handle cash which is to be deposited with prison officials on a daily basis.

OneIndia News