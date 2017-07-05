Former Tata Finance MD Dilip Pendse commits suicide

Former managing director of Tata Finance Dilip Pendse has committed suicide in his office in Dadar East, Mumbai on Wednesday, said reports.

"It is a suicide, he was found hanging at his office. Investigation is underway," news agency ANI quoted Mumbai Police PRO as saying.

Pendse is said to have committed suicide due to personal life issues.

"Suicide note found cites reason frustrated due to personal life issues," Mumbai Police PRO said.

Matunga police station have registered an Accidental death report (ADR) and are investigating the case.

Last year in June, barred Pendse and three other entities from the capital market for manipulations at the time of the firm's right issue in 2001.

OneIndia News