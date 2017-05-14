Former Mumbai police chief now take care of cancer patients

Arup Patnaik who is revered as one of the most dynamic and respected IPS officers of the Maharashtra cadre has also a human side to his personality.

After he was retired on September 30 in 2015, Patnaik started a non-profit called Konark Cancer Foundation, which hand-holds cancer patients at various levels of treatment.

It was during his stint as Mumbai police commissioner that he felt the need to do something for them. Patnaik through his Konark Cancer Foundation, has become a beacon of hope for many cancer patients who normally lose hope in an alien place like Mumbai.

The Foundation is shortly going to start 365 club in which individual donors will pledge Rs 1 lakh each. The money will be used for the treatment of cancer patients with poor financial background. So far, the non-profit has helped as many as 157 patients.

A 1979 batch IPS Officer, Arup Patnaik in his 36-year career had taken charge of Mumbai in the most crucial phase in the aftermath of the Mumbai attacks during the 1990s.

OneIndia News