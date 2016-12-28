Former Madhya Pradesh CM Sunder Lal Patwa passes away

Bhopal, Dec 28: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Sunder Lal Patwa passes away at 92 after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported.

Veteran BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Sunderlal Patwa passed away here today after a brief illness. He was 92. Patwa's wife had died a few years back and they had no children. His nephew Surendra Patwa is Minister for Culture and Tourism in the present BJP-led state government.

Soon after getting information about Patwa's demise, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan rushed to the hospital. Later, Chouhan condoled the death of the senior BJP leader. In a tweet, he recalled Patwa's life-long contribution for the development of Madhya Pradesh and said his death is an irreparable loss to the state.

Sunder Lal Patwa was born on 11 November 1924 in Kukreshwar. He served as the Chief minister of Madhya Pradesh twice and a former cabinet minister in Government of India.

