Former district president shot dead by Naxals on suspicions of being police informer

Former dictrict president Chhannu Ram Mandvi has been shot dead by the naxalites on suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada.

Mandvi was in 2016 arrested along with six others in connection with the attack on Congressman Avdesh Singh Gautam's house in the district's Kuakonda block.

The other arrested in that case were Anu Futane, Sudru Ram Kunjam, Andha, Harish Podiyam and Ramu Bhaskar.

Mandavi is also a former member of the block-level panchayat of Kuakond.

His wife, Bhimebai Mandavi, had then claimed that her husband was 'innocent' and a Congress.

Reperts say that Mandvi proximity with law enforcement agencies had irked the Naxals and they shot him down in the suspicion that he could have been an informer.

OneIndia News