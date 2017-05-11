Former corporator V Nagaraj arrested from TN

Former corporator V Nagaraj was on Thursday arrested by the Bengaluru police from Thiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu. He was absconding since raid on his office/residence led to recovery of 14.8 crore old currency.

He had also released two video CDs to the media, in which he had made several serious allegations against top police officers.

A police team, led by ACP Ravikumar had gathered information about Nagaraja's hideout and arrested him. According to sources, Nagaraj and his sons were also arrested and will be brought back to Bengaluru by Thursday night and will be produced before a magistrate.

Earlier on May 6, the Bengaluru police had arrested two associates of former corporator and rowdy sheeter V. Nagaraj. The accusedwere identified as Sujith, 28, and Srihari, 26, a bouncer.

OneIndia News