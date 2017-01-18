Forget terrorists, birds pose greater risk to Republic Day celebrations

New Delhi, Jan 18: Birds pose a bigger threat to the Republic Day celebrations compared to terrorists. While general alerts to wake up the security mechanism have been issued by the Intelligence Bureau, the real danger comes from the garbage pile up in East Delhi.

The garbage pile up has been attracting birds and this poses a risk to the traditional Republic Day flypast by the Indian Air Force. This is an issue that comes up every year. The administration goes through a tough time to ensure that there is no disturbance from the birds during the Republic Day celebrations. Bird hits can cause serious damage to the aircrafts.

While a single bird hit may not be very dangerous. However, multiple bird hits can cause extensive damage to the aircraft. The garbage has been piling up on the roads of East Delhi. On January 8, sanitation workers of East Delhi Municipal Corporation refused to call off their strike demanding that they be paid their salaries which has been pending for three months. As a result of this strike, garbage has been piling up and several roads in the area are in a mess.

The workers have been going on strike regularly. They first protested in January 2015. Another protest took place in October 2015. However following the intervention of the Delhi High Court they had called off their strike

The EDMC workers had earlier struck work in January and October in 2015, posing serious health and hygiene challenge to the authorities. The strike in 2015 was called off after the intervention of the Delhi High Court. Now the workers are back on the streets protesting against the administration.

