For the love of Lord Krishna, UP’s homeless widow donates Rs 40 lakh to build gaushala

Lucknow, May 26: She is a devotee of Lord Krishna, the Hindu god, and thus decided to donate all her life savings amounting to Rs 40 lakh to build a gaushala (cow shelter) and dharamshala (rest house) in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh.

The lady with a big heart is not a billionaire, but a homeless widow from Mathura, UP, who guards visitors' shoes in Banke Bihari temple to earn her livelihood. Meet 70-year-old Phoolwati, who migrated to Mathura, from Katni, Madhya Pradesh, after her husband and daughter died in 1982.

In order to fulfill her dream of seeing a gaushala and a dharamshala in Vrindavan, the abode of many Hindu widows in the country, Phoolwati, according to a report by Times of India decided to sell off her ancestral property in Katni.

Moreover, she saved all the money she earned working in the temple to be able to make a donation of such a humongous amount. Phoolwati also wants to build one more cow shelter at Barsana in Mathura.

"Cow shelters are the best way to honour Lord Krishna, which is why I put in everything I had to build one," said Phoolwati, with a smile in her face.

However, the quiet lady is reluctant to talk about herself or her family. "I only have attachment with Lord Krishna and no one else and that's why I have given away whatever I had in service to the Lord."

OneIndia News