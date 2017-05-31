For Swachh Goa, CM Parrikar to impose Rs 5,000 fine on those using plastic bags

Panaji, May 31: New Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar wants to inculcate good civic sense among the residents of the coastal state. Parrikar aims to turn the tourist paradise into a model state under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and thus wants citizens to be responsible towards its cleanliness.

As a part of garbage management and promotion of green environment, Parrikar on Tuesday told reporters in Panaji, the capital city, that anyone found buying or selling plastic bags in the state will be fined upto Rs 5,000. The rule will be implemented from July onwards.

He added, "Citizens are responsible for making cities dirty as they forget their duties. Thus the fine would help people earn lesson in avoiding using plastic bags."

Parrikar appealed to the people to inculcate the habit of carrying cloth bags while out on shopping, as it used to be the practice before plastic came in a big way.

"We need to do away with plastic bags. From July onwards if we find anyone selling or buying plastic bags he will have to pay the fine," he said.

"The fine won't be a meagre amount. It will be hefty. It might be upto Rs 5,000 (each time). We might give some relaxation in the beginning in terms of the amount of fine, but we are strictly going to implement the ban," he said.

Parrikar said the state government cannot perform if citizens behave irresponsibly.

"We expect the government to provide clean cities. However, we keep on throwing garbage on the roadside," he said.

The state government has taken up an initiative to clear the highways of the garbage piles, but it is noticed that soon after the trash is removed, it resurfaces, he said.

"We have now provided work stations to collect garbage on the highways. I appeal to people to hand over their garbage at these work stations rather than just throwing it on the roadside," he said.

Parrikar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat (clean India) initiative is picking up across the country.

"There were certain elements who initially mocked the concept. But if you see now, the people have started talking about it and working for Swachh Bharat," he said.

OneIndia News