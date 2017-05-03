For raping and stoning to death a 4 year old girl, this man will hang to death: SC

The man who raped a 4 year girl and murdered her will hang to death. The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the death sentence awarded to the person from Maharashtra who was sent to the gallows for raping and murdering a 4 year old girl.

While making an appeal Vasanta Dupare said that he had reformed by reading the Gandhian philosophy. The court observed that he had shown extreme depravity while committing the barbaric act and hence deserved no mercy. The Bench also said that it would who leniency to the man as he had committed a barbaric act.

The conviction of the 55 year old had been stayed by the Supreme Court last year. He was convicted for raping and then stoning the four year old to death. The Bombay high court which had confirmed the death penalty awarded by the trial court had observed, "the injuries caused on the minor girl are likely to send a chill in the spine of the society and shiver in the marrows of human conscience."

The Supreme Court too had strong observations. It had said that the rape of a minor girl child is nothing but a monstrous burial of her dignity in darkness. It is a crime against the holy body of a girl child and the soul of the society and such a crime is aggravated by the manner in which it has been committed.

OneIndia News