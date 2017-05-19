"For now, I have the right to lead the AIADMK," claims Panneerselvam

Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and the leader of AIADMK rebel camp O Panneerselvam claimed that he held the only valid post in the AIADMK and hence had the right to lead it. "In the absence of a general secretary, according to party rules, the treasurer is liable to lead the party. Until fair elections are conducted and a general secretary is elected, I have the right to lead the party," Panneerselvam said.

The Panneerselvam camp of the AIADMK also claimed that they have approached the election commission of India over the alleged bribery case involving TTV Dinakaran. During a press conference on Friday, Panneerselvam claimed that the EC has been petitioned to take cognizance of the bribery allegations levelled against TTV Dinakaran and Sukesh Chandrasekhar and ensure a speedy probe.

"We have submitted an affidavit informing the election commission about the cash for votes incident and details of Rs 89 crore transactions that took place ahead of the R K Nagar bypoll," Panneerselvam said. The camp claimed that it had submitted documents pertaining to the case to substantiate their claims. The camp also said that they have sought a stay on any monetary transactions from the party's accounts without the treasurer, O Panneerselvam's consent.

AIADMK merger talks

Speaking about the AIADMK merger talks, Panneerselvam camp's K P Munusamy maintained that talks will be held only after Sasikala was formally ousted from the party. "They may have officer bearers by their side but people are by our side. We have the people's support. Talks on the merger will now begin only after Sasikala and her family are formally ousted from the party," K P Munusamy said.

The party claimed that they would announce their support in the presidential polls only after the same is declared. Paneerselvam maintained that Rajinikanth entering politics would make no difference to the AIADMK. "Rajinikanth is a good human being and there is nothing wrong in his entering politics. But his entry will not make difference to the AIADMK," Panneerselvam said.

OneIndia News