For a change, cricket fans find ‘humour’ on Twitter as India lost to Pakistan

India versus Pakistan cricket matches have never been a "normal" sports events. Whenever the two nations play against each other anywhere and anytime, there is a lot at stake.

Every match is considered more than a sporting affair by fans of the two neighbouring countries. It's a battle of prestige for both the nations who have been fighting a proxy war against each other over Kashmir, since the time partition took place.

Pakistan team
The winning Pakistani team with the trophy

Moreover, both the neighbouring countries are simply cricket crazy and fans of neither Pakistan not India want to see their respective teams lose.

However, when India and Pakistan played the finals of the Champions Trophy 2017 in Oval, London, on Sunday, and the former lost to the latter by 180 runs, we saw a "new and refreshing" side of Indian fans.

Instead of cursing the players and breaking their television sets (a normal phenomenon in the subcontinent as fans resort to violence after their favourite team loses), fans in India found humour on Twitter.

Here we bring you some rib-tickling jokes that trended on the micro-blogging site on Sunday:

