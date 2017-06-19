For a change, cricket fans find ‘humour’ on Twitter as India lost to Pakistan

India versus Pakistan cricket matches have never been a "normal" sports events. Whenever the two nations play against each other anywhere and anytime, there is a lot at stake.

Every match is considered more than a sporting affair by fans of the two neighbouring countries. It's a battle of prestige for both the nations who have been fighting a proxy war against each other over Kashmir, since the time partition took place.

Moreover, both the neighbouring countries are simply cricket crazy and fans of neither Pakistan not India want to see their respective teams lose.

However, when India and Pakistan played the finals of the Champions Trophy 2017 in Oval, London, on Sunday, and the former lost to the latter by 180 runs, we saw a "new and refreshing" side of Indian fans.

Instead of cursing the players and breaking their television sets (a normal phenomenon in the subcontinent as fans resort to violence after their favourite team loses), fans in India found humour on Twitter.

Here we bring you some rib-tickling jokes that trended on the micro-blogging site on Sunday:

11 Indians stranded in Oval, London. Madam Sushma Swaraj please rescue them. #IndvPak — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 18, 2017

Bhuvneshwar Kumar playing the role of a belt in case of loose trousers. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) June 18, 2017

We need this lady right now pic.twitter.com/o1yLHyoIre — All India Bakchod (@AllIndiaBakchod) June 18, 2017

Seems like India's best chance to contain Pakistan is to get Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl all 50 overs.#INDvPAK — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) June 18, 2017

A walk in the park is a good idea right now. Too much of TV is becoming stressful for our lives. #INDvPAK — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) June 18, 2017

OneIndia News