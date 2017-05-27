For 17 years, this Chennai man worked for Rs 2 per day, now seeks justice

The Madras High Court admitted the petition of a man who has been working for the last 17 years on a salary of Rs 2 per day. Ravikumar, who has been working as a part-time sweeper at the Vellodu sub-centre has been receiving Rs 60 as salary since July 2000. He has now filed a petition seeking regularisation of his services.

Following his petition, Justice M Govindaraju bench of the Madras high court has ordered a status quo on Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services department's April 19 communication calling for interviews for the post of assistants in the department. Ravikumar in his petition hs submitted that he had been working with the Department since 2000 and was assured that his services would be regularised after two years. The man has been waiting for 17 years on a paltry salary of Rs 2 per day but promises made to him were never fulfilled.

"I was shocked when a notification was issued by the department to fill up vacancies in the post of assistants. My representation to consider my name was not taken up," the petitioner contended. He cited various government orders and said that persons working as casual or part-time labourers were eligible to be absorbed into the government service. The department, however, filed a counter affidavit blaming the employment exchange for not sponsoring his name.

"It is inhuman on the part of the government to keep employees like me unregularised for decades," Ravikumar said and sought a direction to the authorities to employ him as an assistant in the department.

OneIndia News