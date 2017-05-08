Fodder scam: We will win, says Ram Jethmalani, Lalu's counsel

Noted Supreme Court lawyer Ram Jethmalani, Lalu Prasad Yadav's counsel in 9.4 billion fodder scam, was confident about winning the case.

He was speaking to media after the Supreme Court on Monday set aside a Ranchi high court ruling and ordered that RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav be tried in all the remaining five fodder scam cases.

Jethmalani said 'Don't know how other side thought this verdict is against Lalu so they organized a tamasha by stupid politicians'.

He was confidant that even adverse decision means the appeal would be heard, not that it will be allowed. Let it be heard, we will win.

Don't know how other side thought this verdict is against Lalu so they organized a tamasha by stupid politicans: R Jethmalani,Lalu's counsel pic.twitter.com/bDvvDV2cQD — ANI (@ANI_news) May 8, 2017

The RJD chief has already been convicted in one of the fodder scam cases and his appeal against this is pending in the Supreme Court.

The scam involved fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 950 crore of public money from the treasuries of Chaibasa in undivided Bihar under the head of the animal husbandry department in the early 1990s.

The money was withdrawn on the basis on fake bills and vouchers for buying fodder and medicine for livestock by the animal husbandry officials in connivance with traders and top officials and politicians across the party lines

OneIndia News