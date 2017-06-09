RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday arrived at the special CBI court in Ranchi in connection with one of the Fodder scam cases which is related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 95 lakh from Deoghar treasury.

The RJD chief has already been convicted and sentenced to five years' imprisonment in one of the five cases of fodder scam.

On Thursday, former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra had appeared in a special CBI court in Ranchi in connection with two fodder scam cases.

Mishra had appeared in connection with alleged fraudulent withdrawal from Dumka and Doranda treasury of Jharkhand.

The Supreme Court had in May set aside a Ranchi high court ruling and ordered that the RJD chief be tried in all the remaining five fodder scam cases.

The apex court in April heard the plea filed by Lalu challenging his jail sentence in connection with the case. The CBI had filed a plea in the apex court against the dropping of a conspiracy charge against Yadav by the Jharkhand High Court in one of the fodder scam cases.

The scam involved fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 950 crore of public money from the treasuries of Chaibasa in undivided Bihar under the head of the animal husbandry department in the early 1990s. The money was withdrawn on the basis on fake bills and vouchers for buying fodder and medicine for livestock by the animal husbandry officials in connivance with traders and top officials and politicians across the party lines.

Besides Lalu Prasad and Jagannath Mishra, former animal husbandry ministers Vidyasagar Nishad and Chandradeo Prasad Verma, JD(U) MP Jagdish Sharma, BJP leader Dhruv Bhagat and former RJD MP RK Rana were also among the accused.

OneIndia News