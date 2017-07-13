Fodder scam: Lalu appears again before CBI court at Ranchi

Ranchi, July 13: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav appeared before a Central Bureau of Intelligence court in Ranchi on Thursday in a fodder scam case.

According to his lawyer, witnesses were produced by Lalu Prasad in two cases. His statement was recorded in another case on Tuesday.

The three cases in which Lalu Prasad appeared are related to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 49 crore from Doran (Ranchi), Rs 33 crore from Chaibasa and Rs 95 lakh from Deoghar treasuries.

In May, the RJD chief was convicted and sentenced to five-year imprisonment in one of the five cases for which he is being tried in the fodder scam.

The Rs 900-crore scam surfaced in the early 1990s when he was the Bihar chief minister.

The majority of the cases are related to the southern region of then undivided Bihar, which after the division form the state of Jharkhand. He is currently on bail.

IANS

