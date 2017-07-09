Floods worsen: PM Modi speaks to Assam CM, takes stock of flood situation

New Delhi, July 9: Concerned over the grim flood condition in Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and took stock of the prevailing situation in the state. The PM assured the Assam CM of all central help.

During the telephonic conversation, the Prime Minister enquired about measures taken by the Assam government to provide succour to the marooned people, damage caused by flood waters and status of relief and rescue operations.

"The Prime Minister is very concerned about the flood situation in Assam. He said the central government is taking the flood situation in the state very seriously and assured all support for mitigating the problem," Sonowal told PTI over phone from Guwahati.

The chief minister said that he has informed the Prime Minister that ministers and MLAs were directed to rush to the affected areas to take stock of the flood situation and step up relief and rescue operations ensuring proper arrangement for flood-affected people.

Sonowal saidthat relief camps have been opened for marooned people and relief materials have been distributed.

The chief minister informed the Prime Minister that ex-gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of those killed in the current spate of floods have been disbursed within 48 hours.

Sonowal also conveyed to the Prime Minister about the state government's decision to procure dredger for excavation of Brahmaputra riverbed apart from preparing plan for anti-erosion measures adopting latest technology.

As many as 15 districts of Assam were affected by the current floods which marooned 4.86 lakh people. So far 26 people have lost their lives due to the floods, which has also hit 41,239 hectares of crops.

The state government has set up 90 relief camps where 17,740 people have taken shelter.

PTI