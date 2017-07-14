Flood situation worsens in Assam, 17 lakh people badly affected

The situation continues to remain grim in Assam with the flood situation worsening. Five more persons losing their lives while over 17 lakh people remained affected across 26 districts in the state.

Around 77 per cent of the Kaziranga National Park, including 134 anti-poaching camps, has been inundated, leaving some animals dead and some moving to nearby highlands.

According to a report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the five deaths took place in various flood-related incidents in Golaghat, Lakhimpur, Nagaon and South Salmara districts.

With this, the total number of persons losing their lives in this year's floods has gone up to 49, including eight in Guwahati. One person died in each districts of Golaghat, Lakhimpur and Nagaon, the ASDMA said.

The agency said more than 17.43 lakh people are suffering at present in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Darrang, Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Morigaon, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Jorhat, Golaghat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Cachar, Karimganj, Kamrup and Hailakandi districts.

Till yesterday, 17.18 lakh people were affected in the latest wave of floods across 24 districts in the state.

According to the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC), 17 hog deer were rescued from the Kaziranga Park today, out of which 13 were released back to the wild.

"Two were found dead on arrival and two are under care at CWRC. One male rhino calf, aged about 3-4 months and displaced from Burhapahar Forest Range due to floods, has been admitted today," it said in a statement.

Some animals were killed by speeding vehicles on the National Highway 37, which passes through the Park.

ASDMA said 2,450 villages are under water at present and more than 86,000 hectares of crop areas are inundated.

The worst affected is South Salmara, where over 3.06 lakh people have been affected by the deluge, followed by Morigaon with more than 2.23 lakh sufferers.

In Guwahati also water logging has been reported, the ASDMA said.

Authorities are running 382 relief camps and distribution centres in 19 districts, where 28,937 persons are currently taking shelter.

The state government has distributed rice, dal, salt and mustard oil among the flood victims during the last 24 hours, ASDMA said.

Across the state, 14,10,968 animals and poultry have been affected by the flood waters, the agency said.

Due to the impact of flood waters, many roads, embankments and bridges have been damaged in many districts, including Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, Golaghat, Jorhat, Morigaon, Nagaon, South Salmara, Sonitpur, Dhubri and Chirang.

Currently, the Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at five places - Guwahati, Nimatighat in Jorhat, Tezpur in Sonitpur, along with Goalpara and Dhubri towns.

Other rivers like Burhidehing at Khowang in Dibrugarh, Desang Naglamuragat in Sivasagar, Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat and Beki at Road Bridge in Barpeta are flowing above the danger mark.

OneIndia News