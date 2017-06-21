Flood situation in Assam remains critical in four districts

Guwahati, June 21: Flood situation in Assam remain critical in four district with 38,000 people still affected in the deluge, even as some areas showed signs of improvement.

According to a report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 1,01,809 people are reeling under flood waters in Lakhimpur and Karimganj districts.

The ASDMA said 100 villages are under water, while 783 hectares of crop land have been damaged.

Authorities are running 16 relief camps and distribution points, where hundreds of people are taking shelter at this moment. Currently, Jia Bharali and Kopili rivers are flowing above normal level.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 21, 2017, 19:15 [IST]
