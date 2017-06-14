Flood situation in Assam is so bad that CM failed to enter his office due to heavy waterlogging

Guwahati, June 14: Guwahati, the hub of northeast India, has turned into a watery grave. Thanks to the incessant rains on Tuesday, the entire city, which hosts Assam's capital Dispur, is in knee-deep water.

Flood water has entered the houses in almost all the localities of the city making it look like an island. Incessant rains sparked flash floods in Guwahati disrupting normal life and causing immense suffering to lakhs of people.

Even Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal failed to reach his office at Janata Bhavan in Dispur due to waterlogging on roads. CM Sonowal was to go to Karbi Anglong to address two public rallies regarding the forthcoming election in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.

The programme was cancelled as the chopper he was supposed to take failed to take off due to heavy rains. The administration ordered the closure of schools and other educational institutions on Wednesday. There were reports of landslides from some areas in the city also.

Two persons died due to electrocution in the city, reported the administration. Kamrup Deputy Commissioner M Angamuthu said the dead included a school student and a man who were electrocuted on Zoo Road.

"We have ordered a probe into the incident," he said. He said rescue operations were on to help the marooned in different areas of the city.

"I have asked to set up five relief camps immediately at various locations in Guwahati. We have already started distributing relief materials to people at these identified places," Angamuthu said.

The incessant rains that began on Tuesday morning blocked the two main arterial routes in the city, triggering traffic congestion and submerging several localities. In neighbouring Mizoram, 10 people reportedly died due to landslides triggered by heavy rains on Tuesday.

Flood is an annual affair in Assam as villages after villages get submerged in water. Along with loss of properties, hundreds die due to floods in Assam every year. Even the hub of the state is not spared.

However, flood in Guwahati is unlike flood in other parts of the state. Experts call flood in Guwahati as an "artificial" one caused due to lack of infrastructure and illegal construction across the city.

Because of bad drainage system often rainwater remains stagnant in various parts of the city. Experts alleged that like the previous Congress government, the current BJP regime is also not serious to solve the waterlogging issue of Guwahati.

Videos circulating on social media narrate the plight of the city. Watch them below:

#WATCH: Flooding in residential areas of Guwahati following heavy rains (Assam) pic.twitter.com/Uaztx7O7kF — ANI (@ANI_news) June 13, 2017

Assam: Flooding in residential areas of Guwahati following heavy rains pic.twitter.com/pQoB7DbGjT — ANI (@ANI_news) June 13, 2017

OneIndia News