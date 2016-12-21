Flashback 2016: Top 10 controversial remarks

Several noted people have landed themselves in trouble for making controversial statements in public domain. Whether it is Salman Khan's comment on rape victims or Shoba De's mocking Indian athletes over Rio games, the controversy just refuses to die.



Om Puri's insensitive remarks on martyrs:

Veteran actor Om Puri drew a major flak for his remarks during a debate on ban on Pakistan artists from working in India. The issue of banning Pakistan artists was heavily debated following a terrorist attack in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir, which left 19 soldiers dead.

"Who had asked the soldiers to join the army? Who told them to pick the weapons?" Puri said following the September 18 terror strike.

Puri is not new to controversies. During Anna Hazare's anti corruption movement in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, Puri had called the political class naalayak (incompetent) and ganwar (unedcuated).

This did go down too well with the politicians and leaders across the party line slammed him for it.



Gopal Shetty compares farmers' suicides to 'fashion trend'

This BJP MP from Mumbai triggered a controversy after he compared suicides of farmers to 'fashion' and 'trend'.

"All suicides do not happen because of unemployment or hunger. A fashion trend is going on these days. If the Maharashtra government is giving Rs 5 lakh as compensation, the other state gives 7 and the next 8 lakh. There is competition in giving compensation to farmers," he had said in February this year.

Shetty's controversial comment came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed farmers in Sehore in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress attacked Shetty over the statement, saying it reflected BJP's insentivity towards farming community.



Salman Khan's infamous 'rape victim' comment

Salman kicked a storm ahead of the release of his movie Sultan. The actor compared his exhaustion from a physically demanding shooting sequence to the film to the exhaustion of a "raped woman".

Salman said how he had to pick up a man weighing 120 kg almost 10 times for different camera angles.

"It is like the most difficult thing...When I used to walk out of that ring, it used to be actually like a raped woman walking out," he said in June this year.

Such was uproar over the comment that Salman's father Salim Khan had to apologise on his behalf to calm the media.

Salim said Salman's statement was wrong but intentions were not.



Shobha De on Indian athletes in Rio Olympics

Writer Shobha De mocked Indian athletes participating in the Rio Olympics for failing to win medals.

"Goal of Team India at the Olympics: Rio jao. Selfies lo. Khaali haat wapas aao. What a waste of money and opportunity," De had tweeted in August.

Shobha's remarks did not go well as fans, sportsmen and people from all walks of life expressed their anger in reply to her tweets.

She, however, stood by her tweet and said she is entitled express her opinion.



Bhawani Singh on Bihari students:

BJP MLA Bhawani Singh Rajawat's remark on Bihari students studying in the state irked politicians so much that deputy chief minister of Bihar Tejashwi Prasad Yadav wrote a letter to to Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje in the matter.

The Kota MLA has said, "Students from Bihar are spoiling the atmosphere of the city and they must be driven out of the city".

He had also reportedly alleged that many of the Biharis were indulging in unlawful activities.

Bhawani Singh drew a major flak from leaders, especially from Bihar for his statement.



Salman Khan on Yakub Memon

Salman's tweet on the death penalty of 1993 serial blasts convict Yakub Memon stirred a major controversy. Such was the impact that Public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam said the tweets could invite charges of contempt of court.

Salman said Yakub's brother, Tiger Memon, the main accused in the case and who is absconding, should be sent to the gallows, and not not Yakub.

In a series of tweets, Salman said "Get tiger hang him. Parade him not his brother."

The actor also said killing Yakub would be killing humanity.

"1 innocent man killed is killing the humanity"

"Phasisi k phande pe chardne walla hai . Koi statement. Koi address. Kuch toh bolo k tum teh. Wah bhai ho toh aisa. Matlab. Ya khoob menan (Going to the gallows. Any statement? Say something. What a brother)," he said in another tweet.



Yogi Adityanath on Mother Teresa

BJP MP Yogi Adityanath stirred a controversy by saying that Nobel Laureate Mother Teresa was part of a conspiracy to propagate Christianity in India

"Mother Teresa was part of a conspiracy to convert Hindus to Christianity. Hindus were targetted in the name of doing service and then converted by her," Adityanath had said at a religious meeting in June.

At the same function Adityanath had also called for called for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Known for controversies, the BJP MP from UP had earlier said that Muslim Ullemas 'stink'.



Azam Khan tells Yogi Adityanath to get married

Samajwadi Party leader and Uttar Pradesh Minister Azam Khan termed sages in India as a 'frustrated' lot and advised BJP MP Yogi Adityanath to get married to prove his 'masculinity'.

"Yogi Adityanath should first get married and prove his masculinity," Khan told media persons in May this year.

Infuriated by Khan's remark, Adityanath had asked UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav to sack Khan. The BJP MP also said Khan had lost his mental balance and needed medical attention.

Sakshi Maharaj on Muslim women

Known for his controversial remarks, BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj ignited a controversy in April this year by saying women in Islam are 'no better than footwear'.

"Women in Islam are no better than footwear," the Unnao MP had said.

Last year, Sakshi Maharaj had called on Hindu women to produce at least four children to protect Hinduism.



Azam Khan on Bulandshahr gangrape case

This Samajwadi Party leader made headlines yet again by calling the Bulandshahr gang-rape incident 'a political conspiracy'.

Such was the uproar that Azam Khan had to tender an apology for his remarks.

The opposition parties in UP assembly trooped into the Well of the House, demanding Khan's resignation.

The Supreme Court initially rejected Khan's apology with Attorney general Mukul Rohatgi pointing out that it was a conditional apology.

Khan later filed a fresh affidavit, which was accepted by the apex court.

The Bulandshahr incident happened on the night of July 29, when a group of highway robbers stopped the car of a Noida-based family and sexually assaulted a woman and her daughter.

